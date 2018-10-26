Duane Vermeulen signs for Blue Bulls
The burly loose-forward has been linked with the Pretoria franchise for several months since his departure from French Top 14 giants Toulon.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok eighth-man Duane Vermeulen has signed with the Blue Bulls ahead of next seasons Super Rugby competition.
The burly loose-forward has been linked with the Pretoria franchise for several months since his departure from French Top 14 giants Toulon and the confirmation puts to bed all speculation.
The deal is part of a process from Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus to bring Vermeulen back into the country before the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.
Bulls High-Performance Manager Xander Janse van Rensburg expressed delight at Vermeulen’s acquisition.
“Duane is an amazing rugby player and is respected around the world. We firmly believe that his abrasive style of play will and experience will add immense value to the Bulls Super Rugby campaign next year.”
Popular in Sport
-
Proteas won't use ball-tampering scandal to sledge - Faf du Plessis
-
SA Rugby launch definitive Black Rugby exhibition
-
Bolt has 'touch like a trampoline' - A-League striker
-
'Serious WTF moment' - Sutherland regrets missing ball-tampering incident
-
Bok star Aphiwe Dyantyi nominated for World Rugby award
-
Real Madrid pocket €88.6m from Champions League triumph
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.