Duane Vermeulen signs for Blue Bulls

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok eighth-man Duane Vermeulen has signed with the Blue Bulls ahead of next seasons Super Rugby competition.

The burly loose-forward has been linked with the Pretoria franchise for several months since his departure from French Top 14 giants Toulon and the confirmation puts to bed all speculation.

The deal is part of a process from Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus to bring Vermeulen back into the country before the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

Bulls High-Performance Manager Xander Janse van Rensburg expressed delight at Vermeulen’s acquisition.

“Duane is an amazing rugby player and is respected around the world. We firmly believe that his abrasive style of play will and experience will add immense value to the Bulls Super Rugby campaign next year.”