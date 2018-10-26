De Lille seeking legal advice after council resolves to criminally charge her

The outgoing mayor spent part of the morning with her lawyers taking advice on what her next step should be, but she's made it very clear she will not go down without a fight.

CAPE TOWN – Patricia de Lille is once again seeking legal advice following a City of Cape Town council resolution to report her to the police.

A full council meeting on Thursday resolved to adopt two Bowmans forensic investigation reports following an investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration in the city's Transport Department.

De Lille on Thursday used her final address to council as mayor to attack her detractors within the city, shortly after her speech five members of council resigned in solidarity.

There are two Bowmans reports on the allegations, one by the Cape Town office and another by the Johannesburg office.

One report stipulates De Lille saw no reason why recommendations of an internal city report be communicated to council.

It also found that council should consider disciplinary action against now suspended transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead on the basis that she unlawfully cancelled a tender for the provision of professional services for the MyCiti Integrated Rapid Transport System.

This resulted in litigation which cost the city more than R400,000.

The Democratic Alliance says there are no differences between the two Bowmans reports, and that both make damning findings against De Lille.

But De Lille insists one Bowmans investigation cleared her for not elevating the report to council, saying the onus is on the city manager to do so.

The outgoing mayor spent part of the morning with her lawyers taking advice on what her next step should be, but she's made it very clear she will not go down without a fight.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)