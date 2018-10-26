De Lille looks set to vacate office with unresolved issues

During a City Council meeting on Thursday, it was decided De Lille and others implicated in law firm Bowmans forensic investigations will be reported to the police for criminal investigation.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille looks set to vacate her position with some unresolved issues.

During a city council meeting on Thursday, it was decided De Lille and others implicated in law firm Bowmans forensic investigations will be reported to the police for criminal investigation.

The matter has now been referred to the speaker and the city manager.

Democratic Alliance (DA) officials say the council has adopted recommendations contained in the Bowmans reports that recommend De Lille should face criminal charges for interfering in city tenders.

It also found she has to answer to obstructing the execution of former City Manager Achmat Ebrahim’s duties.

DA Cape Metro Chairperson Grant Twigg says the recommendations relating to councillors implicated in the reports was referred to speaker Dirk Smit for investigation, while City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo will deal with officials cited in the reports.

The DA’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says as part of an agreement reached with De Lille in August, the party will not interfere in the council processes that will now follow.

“The council is now embarking on its own process, the report is out, it must be tested...and that is a council process that must be followed by the councillors of the City of Cape Town. It has absolutely nothing to do with the DA.”

The Municipal Systems Act states that a councillor who attempts to influence the municipal manager or any other staff member and is found guilty of an offence and convicted will be liable to pay a fine or face imprisonment of up to two years.