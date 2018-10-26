De Lille: I am protecting my right to justice

Khayelitsha teen involved in serious stabbing moved to safety
This comes after the City of Cape Town Council's decision on Thursday to pursue criminal charges against De Lille and others implicated in a Bowmans' forensic investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says she isn’t trying to hide anything or play games and is simply protecting her right to justice.
Five Democratic Alliance councillors resigned from the party in support of the outgoing Cape Town Mayor.
