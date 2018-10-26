Danny Msiza turns to court to challenge VBS Bank report
The ANC Limpopo treasurer has confirmed to Eyewitness News the contents of the affidavit and mentions that the report had caused reputational harm to him.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has now turned to the court to challenge the VBS Mutual Bank’s The Great Bank Heist report.
He has asked the High Court in Pretoria for a declaratory order that sets aside what he calls adverse findings and conclusions drawn by Advocate Terry Motau against him in his The Great Bank Heist report.
He says the report is an onslaught on his dignity and infringes on his constitutional right to equality.
More to follow.
