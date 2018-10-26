Popular Topics
CT council yet to lay criminal complaint against De Lille

The party says the Bowmans reports will shed some light on why it pursued the allegations against Patricia de Lille.

FILE: Patricia de Lille addresses the media after deciding to resign as the mayor of Cape Town on 7 July 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town council speaker Dirk Smit has told Eyewitness News a criminal complaint against former Mayor Patricia de Lille has not yet been laid and he’s still applying his mind.

Council on Thursday night decided to adopt two Bowmans forensic reports and a recommendation that De Lille be charged.

The investigations relate to the mayor’s role in alleged corruption and maladministration in the city’s transport authority.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) admits the party’s handling of matters pertaining to De Lille over the past year might have caused some confusion among members of the public.

The party says the Bowmans reports will shed some light on why it pursued the allegations against her.

Smit is now tasked with investigating the reports’ findings against De Lille and other councillors, while city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo will deal with findings against other officials.

DA Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg on Friday emphasised the party’s mission to root out corruption.

“We’ll make sure that those matters get investigated irrespective of five people leaving... it might be a few more that leave. Even if we’re in the opposition, that will be our position. The DA is for clean governance.”

De Lille is on Friday getting legal advice on the council meeting outcomes and findings contained in the Bowmans reports.

LISTEN: I am protecting my right to justice - De Lille

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

