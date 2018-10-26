CT council yet to lay criminal complaint against De Lille

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town council speaker Dirk Smit has told Eyewitness News a criminal complaint against former Mayor Patricia de Lille has not yet been laid and he’s still applying his mind.

Council on Thursday night decided to adopt two Bowmans forensic reports and a recommendation that De Lille be charged.

The investigations relate to the mayor’s role in alleged corruption and maladministration in the city’s transport authority.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) admits the party’s handling of matters pertaining to De Lille over the past year might have caused some confusion among members of the public.

The party says the Bowmans reports will shed some light on why it pursued the allegations against her.

Smit is now tasked with investigating the reports’ findings against De Lille and other councillors, while city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo will deal with findings against other officials.

DA Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg on Friday emphasised the party’s mission to root out corruption.

“We’ll make sure that those matters get investigated irrespective of five people leaving... it might be a few more that leave. Even if we’re in the opposition, that will be our position. The DA is for clean governance.”

De Lille is on Friday getting legal advice on the council meeting outcomes and findings contained in the Bowmans reports.

#CTCouncil DA Cape Metro Chairperson, Grant Twigg explains Council has adopted recommendations and referred the Bouwmans reports to the Speaker and City Manager @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/rbE0WLJyO1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)