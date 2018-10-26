Clock is ticking for Moyane to respond to Nugent report
The commission led by retired Judge Robert Nugent found Tom Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead the organisation and should be fired immediately.
PRETORIA – Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has until the close of Friday to make representations to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the findings and recommendations of the Nugent report.
The commission led by retired Judge Robert Nugent found that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead the organisation and should be fired immediately.
Moyane believes Nugent exceeded his mandate and was not lawfully entitled to make such a recommendation and is proceeding with an application to the Constitutional Court to have the commission declared unlawful.
Judge Nugent was scathing in his criticism of Moyane, accusing him of recklessly mismanaging Sars and creating a climate of intrigue, fear, distrust and suspicion.
The interim report found that Moyane turned a world-class organisation upside down.
Moyane’s attorney Erica Mabuza says he does not believe the president will join what he described as an irrational, illogical and unlawful attempt to fire Moyane.
He believes the commission will turn out to be a waste of the taxpayer's money after the Constitutional Court has considered his client’s application to have it declared unlawful.
Nugent has until the end of next month to submit his final report to the president.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
