City of CT pushes back Salt River housing project 'for further clarification'
Communicare says it was well prepared to construct and manage the housing, and the decision to defer is a huge setback to the delivery of housing in the Salt River.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town council has pushed back a decision on the sale of city-owned land to an NPO focused on developing social housing.
The decision has been delayed to the next council meeting on 13 December.
The decision was to be announced on Thursday.
The DA claims there were queries around the technical aspect of the report.
City bowl DA councillor Dave Bryant said: “At the next council meeting, we intend to ensure that there are no further challenges and that the reports and all concerns are addressed.”
Communicare believes the Salt River Market Development provides a solution for people living and working in and around Salt River.
Communicare spokesperson Michelle Matthee said: “We were very surprised to learn that the city council has sent the project back for further clarification since they have been engaging with us on the project for the last four years and the project meets all the requirements they had specified.
"We’re well prepared to construct and manage the housing, and the decision to defer is a huge setback to the delivery of housing in the Salt River, Woodstock community.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
