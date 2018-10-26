Case of Uber driver accused of killing elderly man postponed
Tebogo Makhalemele appeared in court on Friday morning for the murder of Zalman Orlianski at the OR Tambo International Airport last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against an Uber driver who allegedly beat and killed an elderly man has been postponed to November after his lawyer failed to arrive.
Tebogo Makhalemele appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Friday morning for the murder of Zalman Orlianski at the OR Tambo International Airport last month.
It is understood the two were arguing over a parking space when the fatal incident took place.
The 71-year-old suffered severe head injuries and later died in hospital.
The National Prosecuting Authority has changed the charge from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to murder.
The matter has been postponed to 23 November.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
