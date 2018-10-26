Breytenbach: It’s imperative for Jiba, Mrwebi to be removed from NPA
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the two advocates have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcomes of the inquiries.
PRETORIA – Former Prosecutor and Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach says the inquiries into advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office are long overdue, saying it’s imperative the pair be removed from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the two advocates have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcomes of the inquiries.
The two advocates have been criticised for their handling of the decision to withdraw criminal charges against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli as well as the handling of the case against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.
Breytenbach says Jiba and Mrwebi played integral roles in the capture of the NPA.
She says this saw former President Jacob Zuma’s prosecution on corruption charges being delayed by a decade while his family and associates were allowed to plunder the state coffers with impunity.
President Ramaphosa has appointed former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to lead the inquiry.
The terms of reference will be drafted by evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa.
Jiba and Mrwebi have consistently rejected the allegations of impropriety made against them.
Popular in Local
-
De Lille to be criminally investigated
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
Gauteng ANC rules out additional fuel levy to pay e-toll debt
-
Gauteng ANC: E-tolls user pay system is not working
-
HHP's death thrusts depression into spotlight
-
De Lille looks set to vacate office with unresolved issues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.