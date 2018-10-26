Breytenbach: It’s imperative for Jiba, Mrwebi to be removed from NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the two advocates have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcomes of the inquiries.

PRETORIA – Former Prosecutor and Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach says the inquiries into advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office are long overdue, saying it’s imperative the pair be removed from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The two advocates have been criticised for their handling of the decision to withdraw criminal charges against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli as well as the handling of the case against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Breytenbach says Jiba and Mrwebi played integral roles in the capture of the NPA.

She says this saw former President Jacob Zuma’s prosecution on corruption charges being delayed by a decade while his family and associates were allowed to plunder the state coffers with impunity.

President Ramaphosa has appointed former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to lead the inquiry.

The terms of reference will be drafted by evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa.

Jiba and Mrwebi have consistently rejected the allegations of impropriety made against them.