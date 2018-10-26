Popular Topics


Bonginkosi Madikizela visits fire-hit Overcome Heights

Some residents have complained it took firefighters too long to get to the flames.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela interacting with residents of Overcome Heights informal settlement. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela interacting with residents of Overcome Heights informal settlement. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has visited the Overcome Heights informal settlement in Capricorn near Muizenberg where about 500 shacks have been destroyed in a fire.

The blaze broke out late on Thursday afternoon and the cause is not yet known.

Disaster Risk officials were on scene assessing the damage.

Madikizela says he’ll be in discussion with leaders of the Overcome Heights informal settlement to come up with a resettlement plan to improve living conditions in the area.

Some residents have complained it took firefighters too long to get to the flames.

Madikizela says this is due to a lack of access roads between shacks.

“First and foremost, something that’s very urgent now, is to talk about how we’re going to resettle people in a way that will avoid the situation we’ve seen, which resulted into this massive fire. So, we must try and avoid that going forward.”

This is the fourth fire to destroy parts of a Cape Town community over the past few days.

Timeline



