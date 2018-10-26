Bonginkosi Madikizela visits fire-hit Overcome Heights
Some residents have complained it took firefighters too long to get to the flames.
CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has visited the Overcome Heights informal settlement in Capricorn near Muizenberg where about 500 shacks have been destroyed in a fire.
The blaze broke out late on Thursday afternoon and the cause is not yet known.
Disaster Risk officials were on scene assessing the damage.
Madikizela says he’ll be in discussion with leaders of the Overcome Heights informal settlement to come up with a resettlement plan to improve living conditions in the area.
#CapricornFire Food donations coming in. Children, pregnant women prioritized. LI pic.twitter.com/z7bLl4hpkc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2018
Madikizela says this is due to a lack of access roads between shacks.
“First and foremost, something that’s very urgent now, is to talk about how we’re going to resettle people in a way that will avoid the situation we’ve seen, which resulted into this massive fire. So, we must try and avoid that going forward.”
This is the fourth fire to destroy parts of a Cape Town community over the past few days.
#CapricornFire Residents young and old clearing debris. LI pic.twitter.com/fBtmGZy6D0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2018
