Bok star Aphiwe Dyantyi nominated for World Rugby award
The 24-year-old is one of three candidates for the award, alongside Ireland’s Jordan Larmour and New Zealand’s Karl Tu’inukuafe.
JOHANNESBURG - Star Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has been nominated for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.
Dyantyi has had a stellar first season in international rugby since he made his debut against England in the June international series, scoring a try on debut and a brace in the historic win over New Zealand in Wellington in 2018’s Rugby Championship.
In nine Tests in 2018, the Eastern Cape-born winger has scored six tries and competed in the Super Rugby Final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.
WATCH! Check out what Aphiwe Dyantyi had to say when he heard about his nomination from @WorldRugby for the Breakthrough Player of the Year Award earlier today. #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/NlpJQ4bCpE— South African Rugby (@Springboks) October 26, 2018
Three brilliant players have been nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year 2018 in association with Tudor. pic.twitter.com/OBzhqbCrPZ— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 26, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
