Bok star Aphiwe Dyantyi nominated for World Rugby award

JOHANNESBURG - Star Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has been nominated for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

The 24-year-old is one of three candidates for the award, alongside Ireland’s Jordan Larmour and New Zealand’s Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Dyantyi has had a stellar first season in international rugby since he made his debut against England in the June international series, scoring a try on debut and a brace in the historic win over New Zealand in Wellington in 2018’s Rugby Championship.

In nine Tests in 2018, the Eastern Cape-born winger has scored six tries and competed in the Super Rugby Final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

