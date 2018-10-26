Be wary of imposters posing as SABC officials, public warned

The public broadcaster says it has not appointed inspectors or officials to carry out any physical inspections of television sets at people's homes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is warning people to be wary of imposters who pose as public broadcaster officials or agents to gain access to their homes.

The public broadcaster says it has not appointed inspectors or officials to carry out any physical inspections of television sets at people's homes.

Spokesperson Neo Momodu said: “Any person claiming to be an SABC official in order to gain access to your house or premises must be reported to the police because they do not represent the public broadcaster.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)