Be wary of imposters posing as SABC officials, public warned
The public broadcaster says it has not appointed inspectors or officials to carry out any physical inspections of television sets at people's homes.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is warning people to be wary of imposters who pose as public broadcaster officials or agents to gain access to their homes.
The public broadcaster says it has not appointed inspectors or officials to carry out any physical inspections of television sets at people's homes.
Spokesperson Neo Momodu said: “Any person claiming to be an SABC official in order to gain access to your house or premises must be reported to the police because they do not represent the public broadcaster.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Cyril Ramaphosa announces R290bn investment in SA
-
Malema's cousin linked to VBS 'looting'
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
Motorist shot & wounded in attempted robbery at Grayston bridge
-
Economic envoys 'have to make up backlog of 10 years of no activity'
-
ANC NC expels 9 Sol Plaatje councillors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.