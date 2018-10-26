Aretha Franklin’s estate sued by her lawyer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Aretha Franklin’s estate sued by her lawyer

Gregory Reed claims he had trouble collecting what was owed to him by the Queen of Soul - who died in August aged 76 - while she was still alive.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 7 December 2015 singer Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 7 December 2015 singer Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - Aretha Franklin’s estate is being sued by her lawyer over unpaid bills dating back to 2012.

Gregory Reed claims he had trouble collecting what was owed to him by the Queen of Soul - who died in August aged 76 - while she was still alive and has filed documents seeking almost $54,000 to cover legal bills taking back to 2012.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the lawyer’s firm claimed they provided several services to the Natural Woman singer, including negotiations on her final contract with Atlantic Records, but the last payment they received from her was in August 2012 for around $10,000.

It was revealed last month that the I Say a Little Prayer hitmaker hadn’t left a will when she passed away, meaning her four sons, Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted, 54, and Kecalf, 48, may have to wait years to find out how much of their mother’s estate they’re entitled to.

Don Wilson - a lawyer based in Los Angeles who worked for Franklin for 30 years - was previously quoted as saying: “I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive.

“She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need. It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to.”

Franklin owned her estate, several properties in Detroit and maintained ownership of the songs she wrote - except her most popular singles like Respect.

Kenneth Abdo - who has worked on the estate of Prince, who also died without a will in 2016 - has said the Internal Revenue Service will carry out an audit.

Mr Wilson added: “She was a private person.”

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA