ANC NC expels 9 Sol Plaatje councillors
The party says the councillors colluded with the opposition to remove Sol Plaatje executive mayor Mangaliso Matika through an illegal meeting.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Frances Baard region, Northern Cape, has taken the unprecedented decision to expel nine of its councillors from the Sol Plaatje Municipality.
This stems from a disciplinary process initiated following alleged acts of misconduct in July.
These charges were also proffered in accordance with Rule 25 of the ANC constitution and the relevant provisions that guide and regulate the behaviour of ANC members and public representatives.
ANC regional spokesperson Sedukanelo Tshepo Louw said: “The hearings took place and the conclusion of the regional disciplinary committee, which called for the expulsion of the councillors, was brought to the attention of the ANC. However, they do have leave to appeal.”
One of the expelled councillors, Pius Tshite, said: “He then decided and said to us it doesn’t matter what we say, he’s going to give us a verdict regardless of whether we appeal or not. When we asked for information, they said we must just appeal to national because the region and the province have already decided to expel, before even the process started."
The provincial executive committee met in a special session on 1 September and permission was granted to institute disciplinary proceedings against the affected councillors.
