[UPDATE] 15 killed in separate crashes in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed in an accident along the N1 in Modimolle, Limpopo.

The incident occurred near the site of a crash that claimed the lives of at least 26 people last Friday.

The Limpopo Department of Health says emergency personnel are attending to others who have sustained injuries.

Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said: “We need to look into this particular matter, especially as the country and our province, to see how we can deal with it because it’s putting a very serious strain on the already strained Department of Health.”

At the same time, nine people have been confirmed dead in another fatal accident, this time along the N4 between Mbombela and Malelane in Mpumalanga.

Two trucks and a minibus taxi are involved in the crash.

