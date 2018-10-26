[UPDATE] 15 killed in separate crashes in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

[UPDATE] 15 killed in separate crashes in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

The Limpopo incident occurred near the scene of the accident that claimed the lives of at least 26 people last Friday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed in an accident along the N1 in Modimolle, Limpopo.

The incident occurred near the site of a crash that claimed the lives of at least 26 people last Friday.

The Limpopo Department of Health says emergency personnel are attending to others who have sustained injuries.

Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said: “We need to look into this particular matter, especially as the country and our province, to see how we can deal with it because it’s putting a very serious strain on the already strained Department of Health.”

At the same time, nine people have been confirmed dead in another fatal accident, this time along the N4 between Mbombela and Malelane in Mpumalanga.

Two trucks and a minibus taxi are involved in the crash.

More to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA