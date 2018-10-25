Wits University confirms death of student

It is understood the student fell to his death on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has confirmed the death of one of its students.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The university’s Shirona Patel said: “Wits officials have been on the ground since last night and we have reached out to friends and family members. Our deepest condolences go out to all of those whose lives he touched, he was a popular student on campus.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)