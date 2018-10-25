WC Social Development welcomes scrapping of VAT on sanitary pads

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made the announcement during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has welcomed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement that sanitary pads will be made a zero-tax item as of April 2019.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says earlier in 2018 Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic found about 30% of girls in South Africa do not attend school when they are menstruating because they cannot afford sanitary products.

Cayla Murray, the spokesperson for Fritz, said: “The national government has long provided free contraceptives and birth control, however, it has previously failed to make sanitary items more affordable for women and a girl child. This is a damaging effect on the girl child's sense of dignity and access to education.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)