WC Social Development welcomes scrapping of VAT on sanitary pads
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made the announcement during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has welcomed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement that sanitary pads will be made a zero-tax item as of April 2019.
Mboweni made the announcement during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says earlier in 2018 Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic found about 30% of girls in South Africa do not attend school when they are menstruating because they cannot afford sanitary products.
Cayla Murray, the spokesperson for Fritz, said: “The national government has long provided free contraceptives and birth control, however, it has previously failed to make sanitary items more affordable for women and a girl child. This is a damaging effect on the girl child's sense of dignity and access to education.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
MPs clash over motion to extend land reform report deadline
-
5 DA councillors explain why they turned their backs on the party
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
-
Matlosana mayor booted out in no confidence vote
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.