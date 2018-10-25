Two men arrested for Soul City informal settlement murder

They are accused of stabbing and killing a man outside a local watering hole on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men, aged 23 and 26, have been arrested for murder at the Soul City informal settlement in Kagiso.

They are accused of stabbing and killing a man outside a local watering hole on Wednesday.

The police say they have reports of witnesses describing scenes leading to the murder.

Two more suspects are on the run.

“One of them, a 26-year-old, is in a hospital under police guard because we established that he also sustained some stab wounds during the attack on the deceased,” says Captain Solomon Sibiya, a spokesperson for the Kagiso Police.