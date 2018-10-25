Trump says North Korea no longer a nuclear threat
President Donald Trump hailed the summit in Singapore with Kim, in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to work towards denuclearizing his country.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump Wednesday congratulated himself on his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, insisting that country is no longer a nuclear threat.
The remark was part of a blast of tweets that Trump fired off even as Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside the US capital and brought Trump back home.
He waved as he walked down a red-carpeted staircase and got into a limousine.
Trump hailed the summit in Singapore with Kim, in which the North Korean leader agreed to work towards denuclearizing his country, although their agreement did not say how this would be done.
Trump has been criticised for lending legitimacy to the North Korean dictator, whose regime has an atrocious human rights record, by attending the meeting in Singapore.
“Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!” he wrote.
“Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight!” Trump added.
Trump also praised himself for backing a woman who won a Republican primary Tuesday in South Carolina, defeating a Trump critic.
And he repeated an earlier tweet criticising Robert de Niro, who used an expletive to blast the president at the Tony Awards. In the tweet, Trump called the actor “a very Low IQ individual.”
Popular in World
-
Trump blames news media as 2 more suspicious packages discovered
-
Khashoggi supporters hold vigil outside Saudi consulate
-
Warring parties in South Sudan abducted hundreds of women and girls -UN
-
Famous Brands to close some GBK restaurants in UK, SA
-
Twitter surges on profit, revenue growth
-
Obama, Clinton among targets of suspected bombs ahead of US election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.