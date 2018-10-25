Trump asks media to 'stop hostility' after bomb sent to CNN
CNN is known for its robust coverage of the Trump administration and for constantly provoking the ire of the president.
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the media to stop their "endless hostility" and "false attacks" in comments addressing a number of pipe bombs sent earlier in the day to Barack Obama, top Democrats and CNN.
Speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, the US president began with measured remarks arguing public figures had a duty to tone down their rhetoric - after the top opposition Democrats in Congress accused him of condoning violence and dividing Americans.
"No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done, it's done all the time," Trump said.
"We should not mob people in public spaces or destroy public property. There is one way to settle our disagreements. It's called peacefully at the ballot box.
"As part of a larger national effort to bridge our divides and bring people together, the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories," he added. "Have to do it. They've got to stop."
CNN is known for its robust coverage of the Trump administration and for constantly provoking the ire of the president. Signs at his rallies condemn the network.
"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media," said CNN president Jeff Zucker earlier.
"Words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that."
Last week an association representing White House correspondents accused Trump of "cheerleading" violence against the media after the president applauded an assault by a congressman on a reporter.
Popular in World
-
Famous Brands to close some GBK restaurants in UK, SA
-
Obama, Clinton among targets of suspected bombs ahead of US election
-
Italy fines Apple, Samsung for slowing phones
-
Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski arrested
-
Saudi crown prince vows to bring Khashoggi killers to justice
-
Warring parties in South Sudan abducted hundreds of women and girls -UN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.