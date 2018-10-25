Transnet confirms Phetolo Ramosebudi's resignation

Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says Ramosebudi was served with notice of suspension after he was implicated in investigations by the parastatal.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet has confirmed the resignation of group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

He resigned earlier on Thursday after the board served him with notice of suspension on Wednesday.

This follows the termination of group CEO Sibusiso Gama’s contract by the parastatal’s board earlier this week.

“It relates to all of these issues that are surfacing in the media. We had sufficient concerns to conduct a formal inquiry.”

He says Ramosebudi’s suspension is a way for the board to continue with investigations without his interference.

“The acting CFO who served him the notice on Wednesday has sufficient concerns given a lot of information that is surfacing from the various investigations."

Ramosebudi’s notice is effective at the end of October, but his last day at Transnet will be on Friday.

LISTEN: Phetolo Ramosebudi has resigned from Transnet

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)