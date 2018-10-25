Mboweni: SA in the best & worst of times

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also turned to scripture, saying just as in the Book of Isaiah, South Africans had to rise to fix their towns and streets.

CAPE TOWN - Tito Mboweni says he is a reluctant finance minister, but there is no going back.

Just two weeks after being appointed, he had to step up on Wednesday to deliver the 2018 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament.

He channelled Charles Dickens, saying South Africa finds itself in the best of times and the worst of times.

Mboweni also turned to scripture, saying just as in the Book of Isaiah, South Africans had to rise to fix their towns and streets.

The former Reserve Bank governor is still struggling with coming to terms of being a minister again.

“I was doing very well in the private sector. More than well-paid, comfortable, I was free from Thursday to Monday.”

He says President Cyril Ramaphosa is an astute negotiator.

“I can tell you that I resisted to the best of my ability.”

But his resistance was futile and now there is an economy to fix.

“We are here; we have a job to do. I have an interesting deputy minister to work with. He works hard, too much energy, [he] loves me even when the situation is difficult. I haven’t gained this love from any other head of state before.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)