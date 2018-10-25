Stabbed Khayelitsha learner discharged from hospital
The grade nine learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the school grounds, allegedly by a grade 11 learner.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha learner who was stabbed at a local school has been discharged from hospital.
The grade nine learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the school grounds, allegedly by a grade 11 learner on Tuesday last week.
A day later, a grade eight learner at Stellenzicht Secondary School was stabbed outside the school premises and ran onto the school premises where he died.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the Sinako learner was discharged on Saturday and is in a place of safety as he is apparently a target for gangsters.
Police have also confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident late last week.
“We’ll not be disclosing any further information about his whereabouts or future plans. The perpetrators in the case were immediately suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, and they have not returned to school since the incidents,” said the spokesperson for Education Department MEC Debbie Schäfer, Jessica Shelver.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
