Stabbed Khayelitsha learner discharged from hospital

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
Go

Stabbed Khayelitsha learner discharged from hospital

The grade nine learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the school grounds, allegedly by a grade 11 learner.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha learner who was stabbed at a local school has been discharged from hospital.

The grade nine learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the school grounds, allegedly by a grade 11 learner on Tuesday last week.

A day later, a grade eight learner at Stellenzicht Secondary School was stabbed outside the school premises and ran onto the school premises where he died.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the Sinako learner was discharged on Saturday and is in a place of safety as he is apparently a target for gangsters.

Police have also confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident late last week.

“We’ll not be disclosing any further information about his whereabouts or future plans. The perpetrators in the case were immediately suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, and they have not returned to school since the incidents,” said the spokesperson for Education Department MEC Debbie Schäfer, Jessica Shelver.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA