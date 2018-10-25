Popular Topics
Solidarity members march against BEE scheme

White workers affiliated to solidarity are against the Khanyisa share scheme which is meant to empower black employees.

Hundreds of Solidarity Movement members marched to the JSE and Sasol’s head office in Sandton on 25 October 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Hundreds of Solidarity Movement members marched to the JSE and Sasol's head office in Sandton on 25 October 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity members marched in Sandton on Thursday afternoon against Sasol's Khanyisa share scheme, which they say is exclusionary.

The march began in Mushroom Farm Park up to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building.

White workers affiliated to Solidarity are against the Khanyisa share scheme which is meant to empower black employees.

While phase one of the scheme will benefit all staff, only black employees will benefit from the second phase.

Solidarity members started with a strike at Sasol at the beginning of last month.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration joined the dispute, but Sasol refused to make any concessions.

Solidarity's Johan Kruger said: “It’s not only about Sasol, but it’s also a bigger issue. It’s about dividing the working class in races. We have been there, we can go forward, we must go forward, we cannot exclude white workers from a benefit scheme on account of their skin colour.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

