Solidarity members march against BEE scheme
White workers affiliated to solidarity are against the Khanyisa share scheme which is meant to empower black employees.
JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity members marched in Sandton on Thursday afternoon against Sasol's Khanyisa share scheme, which they say is exclusionary.
The march began in Mushroom Farm Park up to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building.
While phase one of the scheme will benefit all staff, only black employees will benefit from the second phase.
Solidarity movement is at JSE #Solidariteit. AJ pic.twitter.com/Pc4ICa9bcv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2018
Solidarity members started with a strike at Sasol at the beginning of last month.
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration joined the dispute, but Sasol refused to make any concessions.
Solidarity's Johan Kruger said: “It’s not only about Sasol, but it’s also a bigger issue. It’s about dividing the working class in races. We have been there, we can go forward, we must go forward, we cannot exclude white workers from a benefit scheme on account of their skin colour.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
