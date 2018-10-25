Solidarity march expected to cause delays on N1 south
White workers affiliated to trade union Solidarity are against the Khanyisa Share Scheme which is a black empowerment scheme.
JOHANNESBURG – Motorists are being warned of traffic disruptions along the N1 south with Sandton especially affected as more than 2,000 Sasol employees march to the head office.
While phase one of the scheme will benefit all staff, only black employees will benefit from the second phase.
They will drive in a convoy from the Voortrekker Monument on Thursday morning to National Park in Sandton and deliver memoranda at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Sasol.
Solidarity's Dirk Herman says they will serve court papers on Sasol and lodge a discrimination case at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Thursday.
“Thousands of workers will hand over court papers to Sasol as well. So, that’s the new element, that we’ll take Sasol to court and we’ll ask the Labour Court to clear this specific scheme to be illegal.”
