Sean 'Diddy' Combs pledges $1 million to underprivileged students

NEW YORK - Sean 'Diddy' Combs is pledging $1 million toward underprivileged students through the Capital Preparatory Schools network in America.

The 48-year-old rapper has revealed he's set to donate the whopping sum to the Capital Preparatory Schools network in order to help underserved communities, who will put the cash toward a high quality and competitive curriculum.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, the Last Night hitmaker - who also answers to 'Puff Daddy', 'P. Diddy', 'Puffy', and 'Brother Love' - said: "I came from the same environment these kids live in every day. I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child's future. Our school provides historically disadvantaged students with the college and career skills needed to become responsible and engaged citizens for social justice."

On top of improving the education of underprivileged school children, Diddy also wants to help inspire youngsters to take control of their own futures.

He added: "We don't just teach kids to read, write and compute, we teach them how to make a difference and nurture them to be future leaders of our generation."

Through his generosity, the Capital Preparatory Schools network has been approved to expand to a third location in the Bronx, New York, and will grow to serve 650 students from sixth to eleventh grade during an initial five-year term.

Dr. Steve Perry, founder of Capital Prep Schools, said: "Mr Combs' commitment and leadership continue to inspire us. On behalf of the Capital Prep students, parents and teachers I want to express our sincerest gratitude for such a generous gift. We know that the families in the Bronx deserve a high-quality academic alternative to their current system."

The school network currently has locations in New York's Harlem and Bridgeport, Connecticut, and is aiming to open more campuses to provide more than 2,100 students across America access to a higher affirming education.