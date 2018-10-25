SA to market compelling investment opportunities at investor conference
The three-day summit will be held at the Convention Centre under the theme “Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships”.
JOHANNESBURG – The much-anticipated investor conference kicks off on Thursday with over a 1,000 delegates comprising top global CEO’s and companies expected to attend.
Over the next two days, South Africa will use this investment conference to market the compelling investment opportunities available in the country as part of government’s interventions geared at boosting economic growth and creating much-needed jobs.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently explained why this summit is important.
“It’s a critical intervention to showcase to the world and to our own people the opportunities for both domestic and foreign investors.”
While the president will officially open the conference on Friday, it will start on Thursday with a series of networking events.
Government has made it clear its aim is to draw closer to achieving the president’s ambitious target to attract $100 billion in investments over the next five years.
