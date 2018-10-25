'SA now well-positioned to implement stimulus in economic recovery plan'
President Cyril Ramaphosa also said he was pleased with the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says with the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) now tabled, the country can move forward with greater determination to strengthen the economy.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his MTBPS in Parliament on Wednesday.
He made several adjustments including, increasing the list of VAT-free items and announced further bailouts for struggling state-owned companies.
WATCH: Mboweni on the reconfiguration of SOEs
Mboweni also said the country cannot afford to continue borrowing at the rate it does and expects growth to recover gradually to over 2% in 2021.
Ramaphosa says he is pleased with this budget.
“He’s clearly outlined what we now need to do to rebuild those foundations that he clearly articulated in the biblical sense and I think we are now well-positioned to implement the stimulus in the economic recovery plan.”
Speech by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
