President: Sudan signs deal to lift partial ban on Egyptian goods

KHARTOUM - Sudan agreed on Thursday to lift a partial ban on Egyptian goods and remove obstacles to the movement of goods and people between the neighbouring states, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said.

Bashir was speaking during a visit to Khartoum by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.