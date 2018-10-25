Ramaphosa to institute inquiries into Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi

This decision follows an opportunity the president had afforded Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi to make submissions in August why they should not be suspended pending this enquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday informed deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba and special Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi of his decision to institute inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

This decision follows an opportunity the president had afforded Jiba and Mrwebi to make submissions in August why they should not be suspended pending this inquiry.

Ramaphosa has also decided to suspend both on full pay pending finalisation of the inquiry.

In letters to Jiba and Adv. Mrwebi, Ramaphosa said: “I have taken into account the serious nature of allegations that you are unfit to be in so high an office, where the work of our criminal justice system is central to the critical and pressing matter of all prosecutions, especially prosecution of corruption cases and safeguard of our public purse. You hold a senior position with influence over a large swathe of the NPA. It is the interest of the NPA’s image as a whole that I consider here, and of the integrity of an enquiry that must result in the clearest and most convincing conclusions about the integrity, and sound leadership of the NPA.”

The Presidency statement says that the inquiries will not take the form of a judicial inquiry or a commission of inquiry - instead it is an internal process that is expected to advise the president on the fitness of the two senior officials to hold high office in the National Prosecuting Authority.

The inquiries will be led by Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, assisted by Kgomotso Moroka SC and Attorney Thenjiwe Vilakazi. The evidence leading team – which will be led by Nazreen Bawa SC – will develop the terms of reference for the inquiries.