[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa launches new train factory in Ekurhuleni
The plant is scheduled to deliver two new trains by December 2018, a further nine trains by March 2019 and an estimated total of 56 trains over the next two years.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa launches a new, multi-billion rand train-manufacturing factory at Dunnottar Park in Nigel, Gauteng.
The 72-hectare site at Dunnottar Park in the City of Ekurhuleni houses the factory, a supplier park, and the Rail Training School.
This industrial complex, constructed at a cost of approximately R1 billion, will manufacture, assemble, test, commission and deliver 580 new commuter trains.
The plant is scheduled to deliver two new trains by December 2018, a further nine trains by March 2019 and an estimated total of 56 trains over the next two years.
Construction of the factory commenced in January 2016 with manufacturing activities starting in 2017. The facility's employment equity status is that 49% of staff are female while 51% are male - with 90% of staff being black.
This is part of government's 20-year Modernisation Programme aimed at revitalising the rail industry through local manufacturing of parts, maintenance, training facilities, creation of jobs, the achievement of 65% local content, and training and skills development for Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employees and young people interested in the rail industry.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa launches new train factory in Ekurhuleni
Popular in Local
-
HHP's death thrusts depression into spotlight
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
Wits University confirms death of student
-
Andile Lungisa 'doesn't qualify' to be councillor due to assault conviction
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
-
Solidarity members march against BEE scheme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.