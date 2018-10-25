Police probe suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro - report

The report came a day after suspicious parcels were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the latest suspicious package, this time addressed to actor Robert De Niro.

US authorities are searching for suspects in the sending of package bombs to high-profile Democrats in what’s been called a terrorist act that’s raised tensions in a nation already polarised ahead of elections in November.

At least eight suspicious parcels were intercepted before reaching any intended recipients, who included former US President Barack Obama, former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder.

The bomb threats have aggravated tension ahead of 6 November elections, that will decide whether Democrats take control of one or both Houses of Congress from Republicans and deny President Donald Trump the majority his party now holds in both.

None of the eight packages detonated, and nobody was injured. There’s also been no immediate claim of responsibility.

WATCH: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton targets of suspected bomb packages