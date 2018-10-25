Police investigate after Lenasia taxi boss gunned down

It's understood three armed suspects approached him earlier on Thursday and opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after the chairperson of the Lawley Taxi Association was killed in Lenasia South.

It's understood three armed suspects approached him earlier on Thursday and opened fire.

A bystander was also wounded by a stray bullet and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “It is alleged that three suspects attacked him, they shot him and he died at the scene.

"A woman who was passing by was also caught by a stray bullet [and] she has been taken to the hospital.

"At this stage, we don’t know who these suspects are, but we are appealing to the members of the public who might have information to contact CrimeStop.”