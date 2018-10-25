Police investigate after Lenasia taxi boss gunned down
It's understood three armed suspects approached him earlier on Thursday and opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after the chairperson of the Lawley Taxi Association was killed in Lenasia South.
It's understood three armed suspects approached him earlier on Thursday and opened fire.
A bystander was also wounded by a stray bullet and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “It is alleged that three suspects attacked him, they shot him and he died at the scene.
"A woman who was passing by was also caught by a stray bullet [and] she has been taken to the hospital.
"At this stage, we don’t know who these suspects are, but we are appealing to the members of the public who might have information to contact CrimeStop.”
Popular in Local
-
HHP's death thrusts depression into spotlight
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
Wits University confirms death of student
-
Andile Lungisa 'doesn't qualify' to be councillor due to assault conviction
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
-
Solidarity members march against BEE scheme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.