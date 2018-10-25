Dan Matjila: PIC success proves my competence

Matjila has made the comments in a 1,900-word open letter in which he addresses what he describes as unsubstantiated, malicious, and spurious allegations made against him.

PRETORIA - Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila says the successful performance of the organisation under his leadership is among facts which speak to his integrity and competence.

The PIC boss has been the subject of numerous claims ranging from corruption, nepotism and incompetence.

Matjila’s carefully crafted letter relied on facts and corroborated evidence, which he has described as dispassionate, logical and reasoned rebuttal of the allegations against him.

He refers to the asset growth to R2 trillion under his management and profit in the last financial year at R417 million.

Matjila says the loss of investment in the Steinhoff debacle is regrettable but says instead of asking how the PIC was duped by Steinhoff, ask who wasn’t duped by Steinhoff.

He clarified that exposure to the company represents less than 1% of the PIC’s assets.

Matjila has welcomed the commission of inquiry into the PIC’s affairs as an opportunity to present facts and restore confidence in the institution.

