Numsa to picket outside Mpact to intensify wage strike
Workers in the plastic sector are demanding a 15% wage increase and a reversal of the decision to pay workers R20 an hour instead of R40.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members will be picketing outside plastic manufacturing company Mpact in Germiston on Thursday, as it intensifies its strike in the plastic sector.
Workers have been on strike for almost two weeks.
They are demanding a 15% wage increase and a reversal of the decision to pay workers R20 an hour instead of R40.
Negotiations between Numsa and the plastic sector are currently underway at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Mpact plastics and others in the sector are trying to impose working conditions which take away the benefits and wages our members have fought very hard for in the engineering industry. The employers in the plastic sector are trying to reduce the minimum wage by half.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
