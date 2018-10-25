Notshe & Vermaak back for Western Province in Currie Cup final
Western Province will be looking for their 35th Currie Cup title on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Jano Vermaak return from injury and head straight into the Western Province starting VX for the Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.
The other change sees Damian Willemse shift from 10 to 12 as Josh Stander comes into the pivot position, with coach John Dobson looking for more control in the kicking department.
Western Province will be looking for their 35th Currie Cup title on Saturday.
#WPvSHA WP starting XV for the #CurrieCup Final vs the Sharks:— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) October 25, 2018
15 D Leyds
14 S Petersen
13 R Nel
12 D Willemse
11 S Marais
10 J Stander
9 J Vermaak
8 S Notshe
7 E van Ryn
6 K van Dyk
5 J Schikerling
4 C van Zyl
3 W Louw
2 B Mbonambi
1 A Vermaak
At the same time, Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has made two changes to the team that beat the Lions last week for Saturday’s Currie Cup final.
Flanker Tyler Paul shifts into Jacques Vermeulen’s position on the side of the scum, allowing an opening for Springbok Jean-Luc du Preez to get his first start for the Sharks since being injured.
Popular in Sport
-
Record-breaking Salah puts doubts to rest, Shaqiri shines
-
De Villiers denies international comeback reports
-
Giovanni Solinas calls for respect for Willard Katzande
-
[WATCH] Protea's Laura Wolvaardt: It's been great to give my all to cricket
-
No Messi, no problem as Barca sink Inter
-
Khune happy with goalkeeping contest with Vries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.