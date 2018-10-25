Popular Topics
Notshe & Vermaak back for Western Province in Currie Cup final

Western Province will be looking for their 35th Currie Cup title on Saturday.

Western Province's Sikhumbuzo Notshe. Picture: wprugby.com.
Western Province's Sikhumbuzo Notshe. Picture: wprugby.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Jano Vermaak return from injury and head straight into the Western Province starting VX for the Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

The other change sees Damian Willemse shift from 10 to 12 as Josh Stander comes into the pivot position, with coach John Dobson looking for more control in the kicking department.

Western Province will be looking for their 35th Currie Cup title on Saturday.

At the same time, Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has made two changes to the team that beat the Lions last week for Saturday’s Currie Cup final.

Flanker Tyler Paul shifts into Jacques Vermeulen’s position on the side of the scum, allowing an opening for Springbok Jean-Luc du Preez to get his first start for the Sharks since being injured.

