Nehawu demands EC premier releases report into sex for jobs scandal

CAPE TOWN – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is demanding Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle releases a report on the sex for jobs scandal.

Nearly 600 Nehawu members marched from Bhisho Stadium to the premier's office this week.

Nehawu provincial secretary Miki Jaceni said: “Our demands include a variety of issues, including the sex for jobs report that was issued out. We are saying the premier is the head of the administration of the Eastern Cape who has to account to us.”

They want action to be taken against those implicated in the sex for jobs scandal that happened in the administration in 2014.

“We are putting the blame on the office of the premier, not the director general, hence we are saying the director general must be relieved of her duties immediately failing which we’ll target the premier.”

Provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: “We have received the memorandum from Nehawu yesterday [Wednesday] and the premier has since given all the executives council members until Tuesday to respond to the issue, after which we will then consider and respond to Nehawu.”