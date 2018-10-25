Mzanzi Super League tickets to go on sale on Friday
The competition involving six teams from around the nation starts on 16 November and will run through 16 December.
CAPE TOWN - Mzanzi Super League (MSL) T20 tournament tickets will go on sale from this Friday morning, costing from R50 each for all 32 matches.
The competition involving six teams from around the nation starts on 16 November and will run through 16 December.
Tickets will be available through www.ticketpros.co.za and across all TicketPro retail outlets – Edgars, Jet, CNA, and Spar across the country.
The newly formed league begins with a day/night clash featuring the Cape Town Blitz squaring off against the Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday, 16 November.
On Saturday evening, Jozi Stars tackle the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium before the weekend concludes with a doubleheader – Durban Heat host the Cape Town Blitz at Kingsmead Stadium and Paarl Rocks face the Tshwane Spartans at Boland Park.
Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said: “We have made tickets easily obtainable and available at a reasonable cost to go with our objective of making the MSL T20 matches affordable to the general public – old and new.”
Popular in Sport
-
Record-breaking Salah puts doubts to rest, Shaqiri shines
-
Du Preez & Fassi get Sharks start
-
No Messi, no problem as Barca sink Inter
-
Giovanni Solinas calls for respect for Willard Katzande
-
Infantino to ask for vote on new tournaments despite opposition
-
Former Armstrong team manager, doctor get lifetime cycling bans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.