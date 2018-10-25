Mzanzi Super League tickets to go on sale on Friday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mzanzi Super League tickets to go on sale on Friday

The competition involving six teams from around the nation starts on 16 November and will run through 16 December.

CSA has unveiled Mzansi Super League. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter.
CSA has unveiled Mzansi Super League. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Mzanzi Super League (MSL) T20 tournament tickets will go on sale from this Friday morning, costing from R50 each for all 32 matches.

The competition involving six teams from around the nation starts on 16 November and will run through 16 December.

Tickets will be available through www.ticketpros.co.za and across all TicketPro retail outlets – Edgars, Jet, CNA, and Spar across the country.

The newly formed league begins with a day/night clash featuring the Cape Town Blitz squaring off against the Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday, 16 November.

On Saturday evening, Jozi Stars tackle the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium before the weekend concludes with a doubleheader – Durban Heat host the Cape Town Blitz at Kingsmead Stadium and Paarl Rocks face the Tshwane Spartans at Boland Park.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said: “We have made tickets easily obtainable and available at a reasonable cost to go with our objective of making the MSL T20 matches affordable to the general public – old and new.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA