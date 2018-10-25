Mzanzi Super League tickets to go on sale on Friday

The competition involving six teams from around the nation starts on 16 November and will run through 16 December.

CAPE TOWN - Mzanzi Super League (MSL) T20 tournament tickets will go on sale from this Friday morning, costing from R50 each for all 32 matches.

The competition involving six teams from around the nation starts on 16 November and will run through 16 December.

Tickets will be available through www.ticketpros.co.za and across all TicketPro retail outlets – Edgars, Jet, CNA, and Spar across the country.

The newly formed league begins with a day/night clash featuring the Cape Town Blitz squaring off against the Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday, 16 November.

On Saturday evening, Jozi Stars tackle the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium before the weekend concludes with a doubleheader – Durban Heat host the Cape Town Blitz at Kingsmead Stadium and Paarl Rocks face the Tshwane Spartans at Boland Park.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said: “We have made tickets easily obtainable and available at a reasonable cost to go with our objective of making the MSL T20 matches affordable to the general public – old and new.”