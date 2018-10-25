Msimanga, Masola to battle it out in court over tender irregularities report
City Manager Moeketsi Mosola wants the court to interdict the distribution of a preliminary report into allegations of tender irregularities against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and embattled City Manager Moeketsi Mosola will take their fight to the Labour Court on Thursday morning.
Mosola wants the court to interdict the distribution of a preliminary report into allegations of tender irregularities against him.
The investigation into Mosola centres around the allocation of a multi-billion-rand tender to engineering company GladAfrica Group.
Msimanga tried to suspend Mosola over the allegations, failed and is opposing the application.
He says the city manager's court bid is confusing.
“He was saying everything should be made public and this was an attempt because if you’re taking a report to council, then there should be that transparency that talks to the report itself, but also talks to a process going forward. There is a preliminary report that talks to a process that is also going to unfold.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
