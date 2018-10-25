MPs clash over motion to extend land reform report deadline
While opposition parties have not opposed the extension for a final report to be tabled by 30 November, they are divided about how the matter should be handled.
CAPE TOWN - A motion to extend the deadline for a parliamentary committee considering amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation has once again sparked debate on the contentious issue.
While opposition parties have not opposed the extension for a final report to be tabled in the National Assembly by 30 November, they are divided about how the matter should be handled.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it doesn’t believe a constitutional amendment is necessary, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the matter must be expedited to alleviate poverty.
The joint constitutional review committee on Thursday resumed hearings on the proposed amendment.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has questioned the African National Congress (ANC)'s commitment to land reform, saying it has spent more on VIP protection services for ministers over the past year.
“It’s convenient to come before the election and say the land is a priority when over the last 24 years there’s been a declining spend in land reform.”
The EFF’s Godrich Gardee says the matter can’t be delayed any longer.
“We would actually have requested the committee to report now because any further delay is a delay on the economic freedom of our people.”
Supporting the extension of the deadline, the Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh has called for cool heads.
But the Freedom Front Plus MP Corne Mulder says he doesn’t believe the committee can conclude such a complex matter before the end of November.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa to institute inquiries into Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi
-
Matlosana mayor booted out in no confidence vote
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
5 DA councillors explain why they turned their backs on the party
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.