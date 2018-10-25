More details emerge on $9m Woods-Mickelson match
The golf icons are set to tee it up at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday.
LOS ANGELES - The Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson $9 million made-for-TV match set for 23 November will carry a pay-per-view price tag of $19.99.
Turner Sports announced the suggested retail price on Thursday, along with a start time of 3pm Eastern Time (20.00 GMT).
The golf icons are set to tee it up at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday.
The event at the exclusive course owned by MGM Resorts International is not expected to be open to the public.
It has been billed as a “winner-take-all showdown” with the winner making $9 million.
Either player will be able to boost the pot with side bets along the way and that money will go to charity.
A head to head meeting between the two Americans - whose sometimes frosty relationship has mellowed in recent years - has long been mooted. Between them, they won 19 major titles, and both ended five-year victory droughts with titles this year.
However, both also endured Ryder Cup disappointment in September, combining to go 0-6 as captain’s picks on the US team that lost to Europe in France.
Woods has not played competitively since then. Mickelson tied for 17th at the US PGA Tour’s Safeway Open a week after the Ryder Cup.
Popular in Sport
-
Record-breaking Salah puts doubts to rest, Shaqiri shines
-
Giovanni Solinas calls for respect for Willard Katzande
-
De Villiers denies international comeback reports
-
Khune happy with goalkeeping contest with Vries
-
No Messi, no problem as Barca sink Inter
-
Notshe & Vermaak back for Western Province in Currie Cup final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.