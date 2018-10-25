Mkhwebane accuses DA of ulterior motives in Estina application review

The party accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of failing in her constitutional duties by willfully ignoring crucial evidence.

PRETORIA – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of acting with an ulterior purpose in its application to review and set aside her Estina Dairy Farm report.

This was among the submissions at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday where Mkhwebane’s counsel argued without a hint of irony that the DA was politically motivated.

The party accused the advocate failing in her constitutional duties by willfully ignoring crucial evidence.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana told the court that the DA wants to impose its preferred outcomes of the investigation on the Public Protector and it is abusing the courts in an effort to do so.

He accused the party of trying to use the court to act as its conduit.

The DA had argued that Mkhwebane’s findings were not properly reasoned or justified and instead mimicked the findings of the accountant general in Treasury.

The party argued that the remedial action does not and cannot be expected to undo the prejudice, impropriety, unlawful enrichment and corruption linked to the scheme.

Judgment has been reserved.