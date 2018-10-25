Mboweni on MTBPS: We can’t spin our way out of the numbers

A shrinking economy, reduced tax revenue, and rising government debt are putting public finances under massive pressure.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says he had no option but, to tell the truth about the state of the economy and the country’s finances on Wednesday.

Mboweni and a delegation from Treasury briefed Parliament’s finance and appropriations committees on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday afternoon.

A shrinking economy, reduced tax revenue, and rising government debt are putting public finances under massive pressure.

Mboweni has warned that unless action is taken, the ratio of debt to GDP could reach or top 60% in a few years.

He says at that point the government might have to ask the International Monetary Fund for money which would come with tough conditions.

The numbers in the MTBPS told a tale of bad news, but Tito Mboweni says it’s a story that had to be told.

“There were some in the markets who were not very happy with what they saw as the fiscal stance. There’s nothing we could do about it, we can’t spin our way out of the numbers. That’s what the numbers were telling us, and we had to tell it like it is.”

Treasury’s been engaging with international rating agencies, as it does every year after the MTBPS is unveiled.

Mboweni says he won’t be spinning them either.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)