Mboweni: Govt must rein in debt or face approaching IMF for assistance
The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement review indicated that debt levels could rise higher and peak later than forecast in the February budget.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned if the government does not rein in debt it could face having to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.
Mboweni was addressing a joint meeting of Parliament’s Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Wednesday’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement review indicated that debt levels could rise higher and peak later than forecast in the February budget.
Mboweni says if nothing is done, the debt could rise to 60% of gross domestic product or higher.
“When that happens, we’ll be very close to having a serious conversation with the IMF. And they’re going to come and take over the running of finances through a heavy handed structural adjustment programme.”
WATCH: Mboweni fields questions in Parliament
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
