Matlosana mayor booted out in no confidence vote
Mayor Maetu Kgaile was voted out in her absence at a special council meeting on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A motion of no confidence in the Matlosana executive mayor Maetu Kgaile in the North West has been successful.
African National Congress (ANC) deployee Kgaile was voted out in her absence at the special council meeting on Thursday morning.
Forty-four councilors voted in the sitting.
A new mayor must now be appointed within 14 days.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Happy Kabi said: “We as the EFF stand firm on our decision to remove the mayor, which has been successfully done. And we are happy with that because that was the instruction of our own communities. If the ANC brings their own mayor again as long as the person is capable of leading.”
The same motion against Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina was unsuccessful on Thursday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
