Masina to face DA-sponsored no confidence motion today
DA says the motion is part of the publics call for clean governance and better service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina is expected to face a Democratic Alliance (DA)-sponsored motion of no confidence on Thursday morning.
Masina has described the motion as frivolous and desperate, saying the party wants him removed from his position because the Ekurhuleni Council passed a motion to expropriate unused private land where owners cannot be traced.
But the DA says the motion is part of the public's call for clean governance and better service delivery.
Masina insists the DA is just desperate for attention.
Masina is holding on to the mayoral chains with the help from the African National Congress’ coalition partners such as the African Independent Congress, the Patriotic Alliance, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania and the Independent Ratepayers Association of South Africa.
While the DA says it’s consulting with smaller parties to support its motion, all of these parties have committed to support Masina on Thursday by voting against it.
The mayor says: “The motion that’s been submitted by the DA is desperate, frivolous and is an attempt on their part to destruct us as this coalition government.”
