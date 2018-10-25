Lotto Results: Wednesday 24 October 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 24 October are as follows:

Lotto results: 2, 18, 20, 22, 32, 34 Bonus: 46

LottoPlus results: 9, 11, 18, 20, 34, 44 Bonus: 3

LottoPlus2 results: 12, 25, 26, 31, 37, 51 Bonus: 5

For more details visit the National Lottery website.