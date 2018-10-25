[LISTEN] Shannon Ebrahim: US bomb threats could be attempt to silence Democrats
Radio 702 | Independent Newspapers' group foreign editor Shannon Ebrahim joins Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa to discuss the timing of the suspicious packages.
JOHANNESBURG - A manhunt is underway to find the sender of several suspected explosive devices sent to several high-profile political figures in the US.
Authorities intercepted suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and news channel CNN.
It’s understood a device meant for former Vice-President Joe Biden was lost in the mail.
“This comes two weeks before the congressional elections. This is very significant, and it seems to have captured the narrative in the United States for this entire week,” Ebrahim said.
“It seems all the top Democrats who have criticised Trump, or Trump has criticised them, have been targeted in this particular campaign. It seems it could be an attempt to silence the Democrats.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
