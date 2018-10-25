[LISTEN] Pesticides found in local fruit & vegetables could have health risks

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka speaks to professor Tiaan de Jager about a UP study which reveals that pesticides used on local fruit and vegetable farms could have harmful health effects.

JOHANNESBURG – The Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Pretoria (UP), professor Tiaan de Jager, has warned that pesticides used on local fruit and vegetable farms could have negative health risks on consumers.

A study conducted by UP on local fruit and vegetable farms found that the pesticide residues could pose health problems on consumers.

De Jager spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka about the study which was revealed at the recently held second international conference on Food Safety and Security.

“It was very interesting to find that in the 53 different types of fruits and vegetables we tested, 17 of them contained one to three different pesticides residues. But, more interestingly our focus was on environmental chemical pollution."



Listen to the audio above for more.